* Analysts value Anticimex at 2.5 bln SEK
* Sources say Ratos also appointed JP Morgan to sell DIAB
By Sven Nordenstam and Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, Dec 23 Swedish private equity
firm Ratos has appointed advisors to help sell pest
control firm Anticimex, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters, in a deal that could be worth 2.5 billion Swedish
crowns ($364 million).
Ratos has asked Navigo Partners to advise it on negotiations
with a handful of potential bidders, including other local
private equity firms, the sources said.
Four analysts contacted by Reuters valued Anticimex, which
provides inspection services such as for pest control, hygiene
assurance and fire protection, at an average 2.5 billion crowns.
Ratos bought its 85 percent stake in Anticimex from Nordic
Capital in 2005 in a deal that valued the company at 1.6 billion
crowns.
One of the sources said Bjorn Akerlund, the head of Navigo
Partners, led the Handelsbanken corporate finance team who
advised Nordic Capital on that deal. Bjorn Akerlund was not
immediately available for comment.
Anticimex has seen sales and profits rise every year since
then, even in 2009 when Sweden's GDP dropped by more than 5
percent.
"Anticimex has really stable, steady topline growth, it is
not cyclical and has strong cash flow creation," one analyst
said.
Navigo is an independent corporate finance firm with a team
of nine based in Stockholm, according to its homepage.
DIAB SALE
Sources also said that Ratos several months ago appointed JP
Morgan as financial advisor on a sale of another portfolio
company, DIAB, but that a sales process had not yet started.
DIAB manufactures and develops materials for structures such
as wind turbine blades, hulls and decks for leisure boats, as
well as components for aircraft, trains and rockets.
Ratos and JP Morgan declined to comment.
DIAB has seen a severe profit decline this year, as Chinese
authorities have cut building of new windmills on concerns about
oversupply.
The Chinese windmill market is DIAB's single largest
customer segment. In total, the company derived around two
thirds of its sales from the wind power industry in 2010. The
Asia Pacific region accounted for more than half of its total
sales.
The company is running a restructuring programme to cut
costs and adapt to present sales volumes. Ratos CEO Arne
Karlsson singled out DIAB as one of two "problem companies" in
Ratos' portfolio at the latest quarterly report.
Sources said a quick sale of DIAB was unlikely given its
present difficulties and that Ratos would probably await a more
stable situation for the firm before kicking off a sales
process. DIAB is planning for a return to more normal levels of
Chinese demand in the second half of 2012.
Ratos has 19 investments in the Nordics which had a turnover
of 36 billion Swedish crowns ($5.2 billion) in 2010 and
operating earnings of 2.8 billion.
Anticimex had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of 236 million crowns in 2010 on sales
of 1.86 billion.
DIAB had EBITDA earnings of 275 million in 2010 on sales of
1.40 billion. But in the third quarter this year DIAB made an
EBITDA loss, weighed by restructuring charges and a fall in
reported sales by more than a fifth compared to the year ago
period.
($1 = 6.8654 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)