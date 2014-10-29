STOCKHOLM Oct 29 The current low interest rate
environment provides a good opportunity for Sweden's government
to begin to reduce tax deductions for mortgage payments, the
head of the Financial Supervisory Authority said on Wednesday.
The central bank cut interest rates to zero - a record low -
on Tuesday and warned there was an urgent need for other
authorities to deal with household debt levels in Sweden, which
are among the highest in Europe at over 170 percent of
disposable incomes.
"It is much simpler to begin phasing it out or reducing the
level of the mortgage tax reduction in a low rent environment,"
the head of the FSA said in an interview with business daily
Dagens Industri.
"It is much easier to do it now, so clearly its is a good
chance to do it."
Mortgage borrowers in Sweden can offset up to 30 percent of
mortgage payments against tax, a perk that some economists say
has helped push up borrowing and house prices to levels that
threaten long-term economic stability.
The centre left government which took power in September has
said it has no plans to alter mortgage tax deductions.
Despite concerns about the real estate market, Andersson
said he did not see a house price bubble in Sweden.
"However, prices are very high and they are increasing
fast," he said. "It is something we need to watch because it is
a risk to the economy."
Sweden has already introduced an 85 percent loan-to-value
cap on mortgage borrowing and banks have said they plan stricter
requirements on mortgage repayment terms.
Making it less attractive to borrow heavily is the next step
in dealing with household indebtedness, Andersson said.
Further measures, such as changes to tax rules, are in the
hands of politicians and Andersson said Sweden needs to tread
carefully.
"It needs to be well balanced so that we don't create the
problems we are trying to avoid," he said.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)