By Johan Ahlander
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM May 24 With the latest effort by
Sweden to cool its housing market postponed by a court, concerns
are escalating that political stagnation, a faulty institutional
set-up and high household debt risks sending the triple A
economy into a tailspin.
A move to force homeowners to pay down the principal of
their mortgages -- what many economists say is the very least
needed to avoid a housing bubble -- was postponed after a court
in April said the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)
lacked a legal mandate.
"The housing market in this country is dysfunctional and
households are borrowing more and more and more," Stefan Ingves,
the Governor of Sweden's central bank.
"This is one of those places in the world where the
indecision bias has figured prominently and we are still
seriously heading in the wrong direction."
His remarks highlight the bank's quandary -- forced to cut
rates and buy bonds to ward off deflation while a fast-growing
economy and low rates are pushing home prices up at the same
time. With a bubble already feared, GDP grew 2.7 percent in the
fourth quarter, the fastest in more than three years.
The legal setback, which may only be resolved next year as
lawmakers scramble to rewrite the FSA's mandate, could have been
a small problem if other policies were on the cards.
But with nothing else in the pipeline, it showed the extent
of political stagnation under a minority centre-left government
and institutional impasse after the central bank was stripped of
regulatory powers, hindering regulatory reform.
"My firm opinion is that we should accelerate the pace,"
said former Finance Minister Anders Borg. "But I have the
impression that the opposite is true."
The government fears any moves to cool the housing market -
like cutting mortgage tax breaks - will anger voters or dampen
economic growth.
Even before she was elected in September, Finance Minister
Magdalena Andersson said that she would love to re-introduce a
property tax - speaking as an economist. But voters would not
stand for it, she added.
Sweden skirted the 2008-2009 crisis, avoiding the kind of
housing market crash that hit countries like Ireland and
Denmark. But record low rates have stoked fears Sweden could be
next. The IMF said in 2013 that prices were more than 15 percent
too high and property markets have surged further since then.
The FSA introduced a loan-to-value cap in 2010 to curb
borrowing and has beefed up capital requirements for banks, but
house prices soared 15.5 percent year-on-year in April.
The market is so frenzied that buyers in Stockholm often bid
by text messages to brokers before they even inspect homes.
There are fears households have grown accustomed to
ultra-low interest rates. In a recent survey more than half of
the respondents said it would be a big or fairly big problem if
housing costs in Sweden rose by 50 percent.
Yet, if the Riksbank raises rates according to its own
projections, mortgage rates would double in under three years.
Ingves has been calling for action for years. But in 2013
Sweden -- unlike the UK and many other countries -- handed
regulator powers solely to the FSA, which initially rejected
calls for tougher amortisation rules and cutting tax breaks.
Borg, who was finance minister at that time, says it might
be time to give the job back to the central bank.
"The next two or three years is the window of opportunity
when the new tools has to be applied and if they are not
applied, that would be a strong indication that the
institutional set-up is wrong," Borg said.
"We should apply a new instrument every six months."
A tricky parliamentary situation has added to woes. The
Social Democrat-Green minority government had its budget bill
rejected by parliament and escaped snap elections after the main
opposition bloc agreed a deal not to block future finance bills.
The deal freezes out the far-right Sweden Democrats, who
hold the balance of power, but the tempo of reforms is slow as
the government has to get opposition approval for most bills.
"Legislation takes time in Sweden", Financial Markets
Minister Per Bolund of The Green party told Reuters. "It will
not be done over night."
(Added reporting by Simon Johnson and Elena Puzina; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton and Toby Chopra)