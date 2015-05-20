(Adds background, quote)
STOCKHOLM May 20 Sweden's government aims to
give the financial watchdog the power to introduce planned
tighter regulation on mortgage repayments which it had to drop
after a legal challenge last month, the financial markets
minister said on Wednesday.
Negative interest rates, low housing starts and strong real
income growth have seen house prices and household debt soar in
Sweden over the last two decades, leading to calls for measures
to head off any real estate bubble.
A move to impose mandatory repayment on mortgage principal
for new borrowers had to be withdrawn in April as the Swedish
Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said it was unclear if
they had legal mandate to introduce it.
"It is clear that what we will be working on now ... is for
mandatory repayment of mortgage principal," Financial Markets
Minister Per Bolund told Reuters after he held talks with
opposition parties on the issue.
Beefing up the FSA's mandate will require new legislation
and Bolund said rules may not be implemented this year.
"Legislation takes time in Sweden, it will not be done over
night," he said.
Under the FSA's planned rule changes, new mortgage-holders
who borrow more than 50 percent of the value of their property
would have to pay back a proportion of the capital in addition
to interest every year.
Currently, four in 10 Swedes have interest-only loans,
according to the central bank. The remainder reduce their loans
only slowly with repayment taking around a century on average.
At over 170 percent of disposable income, household debt
levels in Sweden are among Europe's highest and have prompted
the IMF among others to warn of a risk to economic stability.
