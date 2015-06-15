STOCKHOLM, June 15 Sweden aims to present plans to let the financial watchdog introduce obligatory debt amortisation before summer vacations begin in coming weeks, but a law is not expected to come into force until next year, the financial markets minister said on Monday.

Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe and policymakers say borrowers are highly vulnerable to any event that threatens the value of their homes or their ability to service the debt.

The government said last month it will move to clarify the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) legal mandate to enforce plans to ensure new mortgage borrowers pay down their debt.

"This process is ongoing at the moment, but our ambition is to come back on this matter before the summer," Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said at a press conference after a meeting with the country's Financial Stability Council.

Bolund said other measures, such as trimming or abolishing mortgage tax breaks, would have to wait until forced amortisation was introduced and evaluated.

"I think it is important to not do too much at once as that can create uncertainty," he said.

An earlier proposal from the FSA to force mortgage borrowers to pay down principal and not only make interest payments had to be withdrawn after a judicial opinion questioned the watchdog's legal power to take such action.

Bolund said he hoped a parliament vote could be held during the spring of next year. "Legislative procedures in Sweden have that kind of time frame," he said.

Sweden has tried in recent years to let the steam out of the housing market but prices have kept rising, taking household debt levels to around 170 percent of disposable income.

The Financial Stability Council is a bi-annual discussion forum and consists of members of the Riksbank, the Debt Office, the FSA and the Finance Ministry.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)