STOCKHOLM Nov 10 The Swedish government aims to have wider powers for the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) in place in 2018, the country's financial markets minister said on Thursday.

House prices have more than tripled over the last 20 years as a result of a lack of building, generous mortgage tax breaks and ultra-low rates and the central bank among others has called for urgent measures to rein in borrowing or risk a crash.

"The ambition is that the new legislation will come into force in 2018, it also allows us to evaluate the measures already taken," Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said at a financial conference.

The centre-left government has been looking at a proposal to widen the FSA's powers since 2015 when the watchdog was forced to postpone the implementation of tougher mortgage rules after a legal challenge.

The FSA introduced tighter mortgage rules this summer in order to cool the housing market, but they appear to have had little effect. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)