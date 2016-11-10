BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders dispprove proposal on independent board chairman
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM Nov 10 The Swedish government aims to have wider powers for the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) in place in 2018, the country's financial markets minister said on Thursday.
House prices have more than tripled over the last 20 years as a result of a lack of building, generous mortgage tax breaks and ultra-low rates and the central bank among others has called for urgent measures to rein in borrowing or risk a crash.
"The ambition is that the new legislation will come into force in 2018, it also allows us to evaluate the measures already taken," Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said at a financial conference.
The centre-left government has been looking at a proposal to widen the FSA's powers since 2015 when the watchdog was forced to postpone the implementation of tougher mortgage rules after a legal challenge.
The FSA introduced tighter mortgage rules this summer in order to cool the housing market, but they appear to have had little effect. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)
(Recasts first paragraph, adds quote and details on latest CFTC data) May 19 Some speculators set up for a handsome payoff ahead of a U.S. bond market rally on Wednesday as they collectively built their net bullish bets on 10-year Treasury futures to the highest levels since the end of 2007. The number of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 240,010 contracts on Tuesday, according to Commodity Futures T