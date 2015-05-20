STOCKHOLM May 20 The Swedish government aims to
give an extended mandate to the country's financial watchdog so
it can introduce planned tighter regulation on mortgage
repayments, the country's financial markets minister said on
Wednesday.
A move to impose mandatory amortisation on new mortgages had
to be withdrawn in April as the Swedish Financial Supervisory
Authority (FSA) lacked the legal mandate to introduce it.
"It is clear that what we will be working on now ... is for
mandatory repayment of mortgage principal," Financial Markets
Minister Per Bolund told Reuters after he held talks with
opposition parties on the issue.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)