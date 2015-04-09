BRIEF-Reysas REIT Q1 net result turns to loss of 13.2 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 13.2 million lira ($3.74 million) versus profit of 9.5 million lira year ago
STOCKHOLM, April 9 The head of Sweden's financial watchdog will step down with immediate effect, Swedish national news agency TT said on Thursday without naming any sources.
Martin Andersson has been head of the Financial Supervisory Authority since 2009 and his mandate was extended late last year to 2018.
The FSA was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
* Q1 net loss of 13.2 million lira ($3.74 million) versus profit of 9.5 million lira year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old Mutual Plc's (Old Mutual, Issuer Default Rating BBB/Stable) GBP5 billion debt programme a 'BBB-' rating for senior debt and a 'BB' rating for Tier 2 subordinated debt. The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specifi