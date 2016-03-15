BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden's financial services watchdog is looking at a debt ceiling for mortgage borrowers that could be introduced if household borrowing levels continue to surge.
Erik Thedeen, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, said the FSA lacked a legal basis for such regulation and called for a broader mandate from the government.
"I want a legal framework that will enable us to influence banks lending for ... reasons of insurance," Thedeen told reporters.
"If we had a mandate, a debt ceiling would be the measure that we would prefer."
He said a possible level would be around 600 percent of incomes.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.