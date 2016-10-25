* Renewables accounted for 57 pct of 2015 power output
-regulator
* Says wind power generation well-suited to Sweden
* Sees no new subsidies for nuclear energy
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Sweden is on track to produce
all its energy from renewable sources by 2040, a top regulatory
official from the country said late on Monday.
Renewables such as hydro and wind last year accounted for 57
percent of the Nordic nation's 159 terawatt-hours (TWh) of power
production, with most of the rest coming from nuclear, said Anne
Vadasz Nilsson, Director General of the Swedish Energy Markets
Inspectorate.
"We are not densely populated, we have a lot of good places
to put land-based large-scale wind and there is large potential
for that in Sweden," Vadasz Nilsson told Reuters in an interview
on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week
conference.
Swedish output of wind power has gradually increased as it
becomes more cost-efficient, and it now makes up 10 percent of
the country's overall energy production, from almost zero
several years ago, she said.
Sweden aims to add 18 terawatt-hours (TWh) of annual
renewable electricity production by 2030.
It does not plan to subsidise more nuclear energy and it is
unlikely that any new atomic reactors will be built given low
power prices, said Vadasz Nilsson. That is despite a deal
earlier this year to cut taxes on nuclear power generators.
"Nuclear is quite an expensive energy source due to safety
regulations and funding for long-term nuclear waste management
among other things," she said.
"Renewables, meaning large-scale wind in Sweden, on the
other hand, are cheaper and cheaper to commission and to run.
This together with low wholesale prices will make it less likely
that new nuclear power plants will replace the remaining ones
when they are phased out due to old age."
Four of Sweden's 10 nuclear reactors are currently being
phased out, she said. Nuclear power has come under increased
scrutiny around the world in the wake of Japan's Fukushima
disaster in 2011.
Sweden has no immediate plans to build any new hydropower
plants due to environmental concerns, she added.
"However our simulations show that due to the base load from
our (current) hydropower plants and the high degree of
interconnection with neighbouring countries, the hours with very
high prices, indicating scarcity of capacity, will be quite
few," Vadasz Nilsson said.
"This together with a more developed market for demand-side
response will safeguard capacity even on cold winter days when
the wind is not blowing."
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)