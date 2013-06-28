STOCKHOLM, June 28 Swedish retail sales rose 0.8 percent in May from April and were up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

The data compared with expectations for a monthly rise of 0.3 percent and an annual increase of 2.4 percent.

Due to technical problems at the statistics office, revised data for April was not immediately available.

SWEDISH RETAIL SALES May 2013 Monthly percentage change +0.8 Annual percentage change +3.1

