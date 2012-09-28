* August sales sown 0.4 pct mth-on-mth, vs forecast up 0.2
pct
* Sales up 1.8 pct yr-on-yr, vs forecast 2.7 pct
(Adds detail, background, analysts, crown reaction)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 Swedish retail sales fell
unexpectedly in August, adding to signs the economy is starting
to catch a chill from the euro zone debt crisis and raising the
pressure for an interest rate cut.
While the Nordic country has shown surprising resilience to
the crisis in southern Europe, its central bank cut its key rate
earlier this month after a large downwards revision of
second-quarter growth.
Retail sales fell 0.4 percent in August month-on-month, the
statistics office said on Friday, compared with a forecast for a
0.2 percent rise in a Reuters poll. Sales were up 1.8 percent
year-on-year, lagging a forecast for 2.7 percent.
"It indicates that third-quarter private consumption will be
weaker than expected and it increases pressure on the Riksbank
(central bank) to lower interest rates in October," Danske
Markets economist Roger Josefsson said.
"Several indicators point to significantly weaker GDP growth
in the third quarter than the Riksbank expects."
The Riksbank has said it will hold interest rates until late
2013 before raising. However, many investors expect at least one
more rate cut. The weaker than expected retail sales figures
will fuel that sentiment.
Jussi Hiljanen, head of fixed income research at SEB, said
the market was pricing in a 36 percent chance of a rate cut in
October when the central bank next meets and sees a rate cut
before the end of the year as a near certainty.
The gloomy retail data chimed with figures earlier in the
week showing weakening consumer and manufacturing sector
confidence and the lowest trade surplus since December.
Some analysts expect private consumption to keep growing,
albeit at a modest pace.
"August was really weak partly due to the weather. We are
cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year considering the
rate cut and that consumer confidence is holding up relatively
well," Swedbank analyst Per Sellden said.
"We still think the repo rate will stay unchanged, but the
risk has tilted towards a rate cut at the end of the year."
The crown, which has eased off 12-year highs seen last
month, stood at 8.43 to the euro at 0943 GMT.
July retail sales were revised down to 0.2 percent growth on
the month and 2.3 percent annual growth.
