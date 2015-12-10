BRIEF-Agros Development FY 2016 net result turns to profit of 24,793 euros
May 8 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd:
STOCKHOLM Dec 10 Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and in current prices, rose by 3.0 percent in November compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stilindex showed on Thursday.
Sales of shoes were up by 3.5 percent on the same basis. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)
NEW DELHI, May 8 India's top court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd .