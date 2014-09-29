* Aug retail sales up 1.9 pct m/m vs forecast 0.6 pct
* Eases pressure on Riksbank to cut rates again
* Swedish crown strengthens versus euro
(Adds economist, market reaction, background)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 Swedish retail sales grew at
a faster pace than expected in August, easing pressure on the
Nordic country's the central bank to cut rates which are already
at a record low due to stubbornly low inflation.
Retail sales rose 1.9 percent in August from July and
increased 4.6 percent from a year earlier, outpacing
expectations for a monthly increase of 0.6 percent and an annual
rise of 3.4 percent.
The monthly rise was the biggest since May last year and
showed a healthy rebound from weak figures in July. The data
also showed a relatively robust domestic market that has the
potential to offset an export sector still dragged down by a
struggling euro zone, Sweden's main trading partner.
In the same month, Sweden posted a rare trade deficit as
imports came in strong while exports remained a subdued, data
showed last week.
"Swedish households are well off and we have continuing
strong demand in the Swedish economy. It is hard to see what
would turn that around," Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson
said. "On the margin, this indicates the Riksbank will not cut
the repo rate again."
The central bank surprised markets this summer by cutting
its key repo rate to a record low of 0.25 percent, a level not
seen since the aftermath of the 2008 Lehman Brothers crash.
Market pricing suggests some probability for another rate
cut this year. The central bank's next rate decision is
published on Oct. 28.
The Swedish crown strengthened marginally versus the euro
to 9.20 crowns from 9.21 crowns just before the data
was published.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; editing by
Niklas Pollard)