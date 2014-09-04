(Adds Riksbank comment, detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 Sweden's central bank kept its
key interest rate unchanged at 0.25 percent as expected on
Thursday and stuck with its previous forecast that it would
start to tighten policy at the end of next year.
All analysts polled by Reuters had said the bank would keep
the repo rate unchanged. The majority also expected no change in
the rate path, although some had said there was a chance the
Riksbank would push back the timing of its first rate hike.
"The repo rate needs to remain low for a long period of time
for inflation to rise towards the target," the Riksbank said in
a statement. "As in the previous forecast, it is assessed to be
appropriate to begin raising the repo rate towards the end of
2015, when inflation is clearly higher."
The central bank, however, said that a weaker euro zone had
led it to lower its rate path from the middle of 2016.
Sweden's economy stalled in the first half of the year -
dragged down mainly by slack demand from Europe. Most analysts
expect that after a larger than expected 50 basis point rate cut
in July, the policy easing cycle has now ended.
Growth is expected to pick up in the latter half of the year
and the central bank sees the economy expanding 1.7 pct for the
full year and 3.0 percent in 2015, lower than its previous
forecasts, but still easily outpacing most of Europe.
Inflation since the July cut has come in slightly above the
Riksbank's forecasts, though it remains well below the central
bank's 2 percent target. Consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in
July and were flat compared to the same month the previous year.
The ECB, also struggling to cope with persistently low
inflation, announces its monetary policy decision later in the
day.
