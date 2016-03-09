Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
STOCKHOLM, March 9 It would take "considerable changes" in forecasts for the Swedish economy and inflation for the Riksbank to cut its main interest rate again, Swedish Deputy Central Bank Governor Cecilia Skingsley said.
Only last month, the Riksbank cut its benchmark rate more than expected to a record low level of -0.50 percent and said it was ready to do more to push up inflation to its 2 percent target.
The Riksbank has also repeatedly said that it is ready to intervene on the forex market if the crown strengthens too fast.
In an interview in Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet, Skingsley said that she "could live" with a short term appreciation of the Swedish crown if it doesn't worsen the economic outlook significantly.
"The tool of intervention is still on the table, but I want to use only when I'm worried about the trend in Swedish economy," Skingsley said.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.