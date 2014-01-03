STOCKHOLM Jan 3 Household debt levels in Sweden
need to stop rising and the government should put in place a
commission to look at improving the functioning of the housing
market, the head of Sweden's central bank said in an interview
on Friday.
Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves has led a chorus of concern
over levels of household debt in Sweden that, at around 170
percent of disposable income, are among the highest in Europe.
"It mustn't go over 180 percent and we need to see it
decline slowly over a number of years," Ingves said in an
interview in daily Dagens Nyheter.
"If this doesn't happen, we are going to get what I call a
situation of debt dominance which will mean that economic policy
must be focused solely on the debt problem and will not be able
to address other important issues."
The central bank has forecast that household debt levels
will continue to rise for the next few years hitting around 178
percent of disposable income at the end of 2016.
The government and agencies like the International Monetary
Fund have also expressed concerns about the Swedish housing
market.
Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority has introduced
tougher rules for lenders and borrowers, but the pace of
borrowing has inched up over the last few months.
High levels of household debt - mainly due to mortgage
borrowing - make the economy vulnerable to a sharp fall in house
prices, which have nearly tripled over the last 15 years.
Ingves said that with Swedish banks relying on international
markets for more than 50 percent of their funding, the Swedish
mortgage market had become systemically important.
He called for a broad-based commission to look at all
aspects of the issue from taxes to planning rules and house
building.
"The longer the problem continues, the more the risk rises
that this issue will dominate many other things," Ingves said.
The Swedish central bank held interest rates at 1.00 percent
through most of 2013, with the majority of rate-setters - led by
Ingves - arguing that household debt levels justified unchanged
policy despite a weakening economy and low inflation.
In December, the central bank cut rates by a quarter point
to 0.75 percent citing a weaker outlook for inflation after two
months of falling consumer prices.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Patrick Graham)