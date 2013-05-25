By Ilze Filks and Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM May 24 A nearly week-long spate of
rioting spread outside Stockholm on Friday but authorities said
police reinforcements sent to the Swedish capital had reduced
the violence there, even though dozens of youths set cars and a
recycling station ablaze.
The rioting - set off earlier this month by the police
shooting of a 69-year-old man - continued for a sixth night in
mainly poor immigrant areas in Stockholm.
In a country with a reputation for openness, tolerance and a
model welfare state, the rioting has exposed a fault-line
between a well-off majority and a minority - often young people
with immigrant backgrounds - who are poorly educated, cannot
find work and feel pushed to the edge of society.
Two cars were torched in Stockholm but the city appeared to
have had its calmest night since the trouble began.
"It is a bit calmer. Of course, there are still fires," said
Towe Hagg, a police spokeswoman in Stockholm.
But in Orebro, a town in central Sweden, some 25 masked
youths set fire to three cars, a school and tried to torch a
police station, police said. An old empty building was set
alight in the town of Sodertalje, less than an hour's drive from
the capital.
Pupils at a primary school in the Stockholm suburb of Kista
- an information-technology hub that is home to the likes of
telecoms equipment maker Ericsson and the Swedish
office of Microsoft - arrived on Friday to find the
inside of the small red wooden building had been burned out.
"In the short run, the acute thing is to ensure that these
neighborhoods get back to normal everyday life," Erik Ullenhag,
Sweden's integration minister, told Reuters. "In the long run we
need to create positive spirals in these neighborhoods."
The police said they had called in backup from the cities of
Malmo and Gothenburg. Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt held an
emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the crisis.
MASKED YOUTHS
The spree of destruction has seen masked youths vandalise
schools, libraries and police stations, setting cars alight and
hurling stones at police and firefighters.
It was sparked by the fatal police shooting earlier this
month of a 69-year man, reported by local media to be a
Portuguese immigrant and suspected of wielding a large knife, in
the Stockholm suburb of Husby.
The scale of riots pales to the disturbances seen in London
and Paris in recent years and there have been almost no
injuries. Much of the capital has gone about business as normal.
But the violence - with more than 100 cars set ablaze this
week - has shocked a nation that has long taken pride in its
generous social safety net.
Some seven years of centre-right rule, however, have chipped
away at benefits, while some communities have struggled to cope
with the heavy wave of immigration they are seeing from Syria
and other war-torn countries.
Youth unemployment is especially high in neighborhoods such
as the ones where the riots have taken place, home to asylum
seekers from Iraq to Somalia, Afghanistan and Latin America.
About 15 percent of Sweden's population is foreign born.
While many are from neighbouring Nordic countries, others are
drawn by the country's policy of welcoming asylum seekers from
war-torn countries.
Kicki Haak, head of the small Montessori school that was set
alight in Kista on Thursday night, said she did not know if it
would be able to reopen. The 94 students will move into
improvised classrooms in nearby office buildings on Monday.
"Five nights in a row - it's incomprehensible," said Faisal
Lugh, whose two children are pupils at the school.
"My children asked about the things they had there: 'How
about my books? My rain jacket? My pictures? Are they all
gone?'" said Lugh, who works for an unemployment office and
often helps new immigrants find jobs.
FRUSTRATED RESIDENTS
There are signs that residents in the affected areas are
getting fed up with the violence. Many community leaders,
dressed in fluorescent jackets, have taken to the streets to try
to calm things down.
"When will it stop?" said Maryam Rahimi, who works at a
school in Husby that was vandalised.
Risto Kajanto, brother-in-law of the man who was shot dead,
told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet he condemned the violence.
"I want to say to all those who are burning cars that it is
totally wrong to react that way," he said.
One recent government study showed up to a third of young
people aged 16 to 29 in some of the most deprived areas of
Sweden's big cities neither study nor have a job.
The gap between rich and poor in Sweden is growing faster
than in any other major nation, according to the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development, although absolute
poverty remains uncommon.