STOCKHOLM Nov 22 Swedish financial markets are
functioning relatively well and the main risks come from
problems in the euro area, a Swedish central bank survey said on
Thursday.
The survey, which is carried out twice a year, polls
Swedish fixed income and foreign exchange market participants.
"The main risks to the financial system are related to
concerns over sovereign debt and economic policy in the euro
area, according to the respondents," the bank said in a
statement.
The bank said respondents saw little likelihood for Swedish
home owners to have problems repaying debt, but that if they did
then that would have a major impact on the financial system.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Simon Johnson)