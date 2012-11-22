STOCKHOLM Nov 22 Swedish financial markets are functioning relatively well and the main risks come from problems in the euro area, a Swedish central bank survey said on Thursday.

The survey, which is carried out twice a year, polls Swedish fixed income and foreign exchange market participants.

"The main risks to the financial system are related to concerns over sovereign debt and economic policy in the euro area, according to the respondents," the bank said in a statement.

The bank said respondents saw little likelihood for Swedish home owners to have problems repaying debt, but that if they did then that would have a major impact on the financial system. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Simon Johnson)