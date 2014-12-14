STOCKHOLM Dec 14 A Russian military jet nearly
collided with a commercial passenger airplane in international
airspace near southern Sweden on Friday, the Swedish authorities
said, but Russia insisted on Sunday that its jet had kept at a
safe distance.
Relations between Russia and the West have soured over
Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine and its annexation of
Crimea. Many European countries have reacted with alarm to
suspected displays by Russia of its military prowess.
A squadron of Russian warships entered the English Channel
last month and Sweden said it had proof a foreign submarine was
operating illegally in its waters in October. Britain also
launched a submarine search, helped by NATO allies.
Friday's passenger flight SK1755 from the Danish capital
Copenhagen to Poznan in Poland was diverted by Swedish
authorities before a collision occurred, the authorities said.
The flight was operated by Cimber, owned by Scandinavian
airline SAS.
Russia's Defence Ministry denied on Sunday that its airplane
had come close to colliding with a civilian airliner, official
news agency TASS reported.
"A flight was carried out in strict accordance with
international rules on air space and did not violate the borders
of other countries and was at a safe distance from the flight
paths of civilian airplanes," Defence Ministry spokesman General
Major Igor Konashenko was quoted as saying.
Swedish military had said the Russian jet was flying with
its transponder (a communications device which makes it easier
for an airplane to be located) switched off, making it difficult
for commercial traffic control to see it.
"The military aircraft had no transponder but we discovered
it on our radar and warned the civilian air traffic control in
Malmo," Daniel Josefsson of the Swedish battle command centre,
told daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter on Saturday.
"This is serious. This is inappropriate. It's outright
dangerous when you turn off the transponder," Swedish Defence
Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish radio on Saturday.
Earlier this month NATO complained Russian military aircraft
are posing a threat to civilian planes by turning off
communications devices and failing to file flight plans.
NATO warplanes have had to scramble 400 times this year in
response to an increase in Russian air activity around Europe.
