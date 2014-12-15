* Russian military jet in near collision with passenger
plane
* Focus Russian pilot's use of transponder location
instrument
* Russia denies any wrongdoing
STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 Sweden and Denmark protested
to Moscow on Monday over a Russian military jet Stockholm said
had shut down one of its location instruments and flown too
close to a Swedish civilian airliner.
Friday's incident off southern Sweden inflamed sensitivities
over Russian flights in the Nordic region that have increased
steeply this year, driven in part by tensions over separatism in
eastern Ukraine. Finland also expressed concern about "Dark
Flights" with so-called transponder locators switched off.
Sweden and Denmark said they had summoned Russian
ambassadors over the behaviour of the military aircraft which
Swedish authorities said had caused an SAS flight from
Copenhagen to Poznan, Poland, to change course.
Russia denied its aircraft had posed any danger to the
airliner.
Danish Foreign Minister Martin Lidegaard said on his way
into a European Union meeting in Brussels it was "completely
unreasonable that civilian lives are put in danger in this way".
Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom agreed. "Our
protest will be very clear...This is dangerous and definitely
inappropriate."
The Swedish military said the Russian jet had turned off its
transponder - a communications device, alongside normal radar,
making it easier for an airplane to be located.
While civilian flights should fly with their transponders on
at all times, military flights are allowed to turn them off when
flying over international airspace as long as they show
consideration to other flights.
Finland's government instructed air safety authorities and
ministry officials on Sunday to contact Russian colleagues, and
said it wanted "dark flights" - with transponders turned off -
to be discussed at the International Civil Aviation
Organization.
"There is no direct defence policy threat against Finland,
but looking at the current flight activity above the Baltic Sea,
one could say that the situation is...much more tense than in a
long, long time," Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said in a radio
interview with YLE radio.
The Swedish Air Navigation Services said the Russian plane
had been in international airspace. The question of whether it
should have had its transponder on would need investigation.
NATO said earlier this month its aircraft had scrambled
more than 400 times this year to intercept Russian aircraft, up
50 percent from the 2013 total.
