* Nordic countries summon Russian ambassadors over incident
* Russian military jet in near collision with passenger
plane
* Focus Russian pilot's use of transponder location
instrument
* Russia denies any wrongdoing
STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 NATO accused Russia of posing
a danger to civil aviation in the Baltic region after Stockholm
protested over a Russian air force jet it said had flown too
close to an airliner and had turned off one of its location
instruments.
Friday's incident off southern Sweden inflamed sensitivities
over Russian air force flights in the Nordic region that have
increased steeply this year, driven in part by tensions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. Finland also expressed
concern about "Dark Flights" with so-called transponder locators
switched off.
"It is not only a question of increased...flights but it's
the way they're conducting the flights. They are not filing
their flight plans and they are not communicating with civilian
air traffic control and they are not turning on their
transponders," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a
news conference on Monday.
"That poses a risk to civilian air traffic. The important
thing is that NATO stays vigilant and that we intercept the
Russian flights."
RUSSIA DENIES ACCUSATION
Russia denied its aircraft had posed any hazard to the
airliner.
The Swedish military said the Russian jet had turned off
its transponder - a communications device, alongside normal
radar, that makes it easier for an airplane to be located,
especially in congested air space.
While civilian flights must fly with their transponders on
at all times, military flights are allowed to turn them off when
flying in international air space as long as they show
consideration to other flights.
A NATO spokesman said NATO aircraft always kept their
transponders turned on when flying in European air space.
Sweden and Denmark said they had summoned Russian
ambassadors over the behaviour of the military aircraft which
Swedish authorities said had caused an SAS flight from
Copenhagen to Poznan, Poland, to change course.
Finland's government instructed air safety authorities and
ministry officials on Sunday to contact Russian colleagues, and
said it wanted "dark flights" - with transponders turned off -
to be discussed at the International Civil Aviation
Organization.
"There is no direct defence policy threat against Finland,
but looking at the current flight activity above the Baltic Sea,
one could say that the situation is...much more tense than in a
long, long time," Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said in a radio
interview with YLE radio.
NATO said earlier this month that its aircraft had scrambled
more than 400 times this year to intercept Russian aircraft, up
50 percent from the 2013 total.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson, additional reporting by Johan
Sennero in Stockholm and Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by
Ralph Boulton/Mark Heinrich)