STOCKHOLM Sweden has expelled a Russian diplomat and Moscow has retaliated by throwing out a Swedish diplomat, Sweden's foreign ministry said on Monday, declining to say when either expulsion occurred.

Swedish Foreign Office spokesman Johan Tegel said the Russian's activities had not been in accordance the Vienna Convention, a diplomatic code of behaviour, but would not give any details.

Sweden has been highly critical of Russia's actions in Ukraine, and increased military activity by Russian planes and vessels in the Baltic has intensified regional tensions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

