STOCKHOLM Jan 27 Sweden's Debt Office has
paid back loans the European Investment Bank made to Saab,
making the Nordic country the bankrupt car firm's biggest
creditor.
The Debt Office guaranteed Saab's original 400 million euro
($526 million) loan from the EIB, of which the carmaker used 217
million euros.
"The debt amounts to slightly less than 2.2 billion crowns
($325 million)," the Debt Office said on Friday.
Shares in Saab Automobile Parts and Saab Automobile Tools
held as collateral by the Debt Office are worth more than the
loan, it said.
Saab's bankruptcy triggered the payment, Debt Office
spokeswoman Unni Jerndal said, adding Sweden remained in favour
of selling the whole company rather than breaking it up in the
bankruptcy process.
Sources told Reuters last week Chinese group Zhejiang
Youngman Lotus, which has been negotiating for months for a
stake in Saab, was preparing a bid.
Saab, one of Sweden's best-known brands, shut down
production early last year after running out of money to pay
suppliers and workers.
It was declared bankrupt in December after Dutch owner
Swedish Automobile could not get former owner GM
to agree to a Chinese-backed rescue deal.
The 400 million loan also gave the EIB and the Swedish
government a veto over ownership changes.
Saab's receivers said on Jan. 21 they had been talking with
several bidders and would like to sell the Swedish company as a
whole.
No bids have been made this week.
($1 = 0.7601 euros)($1 = 6.7532 Swedish crowns)($1 = 0.7601
euros)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)