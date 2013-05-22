STOCKHOLM May 22 A Swedish prosecutor wants to
question Victor Muller, former chairman of bankrupt carmaker
Saab, for an inquiry into suspected tax offences, a Swedish
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Swedish prosecutors on Tuesday questioned Saab's former
Chief Executive Jan-Ake Jonsson and two other executives as part
of its tax investigation.
Sweden's Svenska Dagbladet, referring to court documents
which it had obtained, said Muller also was wanted for
questioning.
"Victor Muller is going to be called into the Financial
Crimes Unit," Chief Prosecutor Olof Sahlgren told the paper.
Neither Muller nor the prosecutor's office were immediately
available when contacted by Reuters.
Prosecutors are looking into allegations that executives at
Saab, which collapsed in 2011, obstructed proper tax checks over
the years 2010 to 2011, a turbulent time for the company, when
it was sold by General Motors to small Dutch sports car maker
Spyker, and when problems which led to its collapse emerged.
The Financial Crimes Unit has given no details of exactly
what it alleges happened to prevent the tax office carrying out
its checks except that it involved measures taken when company
accounts were drawn up.
Saab, a maker of cars since 1947, crashed into bankruptcy at
the end of 2011, less than two years after General Motors
sold it to Dutch sports-car group Spyker.
Spyker soon hit financing problems and spent months
stitching together deals with Chinese companies.
GM, which retained licensing rights and operates in China in
a partnership with state-run automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
, late in 2011 effectively blocked deals with other
Chinese companies.
Spyker has filed to sue GM for $3 billion, saying it
deliberately let Saab go under. GM has rejected the allegation.