STOCKHOLM May 28 Former Saab Chairman Victor
Muller will be called in to answer questions related to a
Swedish inquiry into alleged tax offences at the bankrupt
carmaker, the country's Economic Crime Authority said on
Tuesday.
Muller, chief executive of the Spyker sports-car
group that bought Saab from General Motors in 2010, is not
suspected of wrongdoing.
"The Gothenburg district attorney has confirmed that Mr
Muller is not a suspect and may be invited for an interview
after summer, possibly in October," Spyker said in a statement.
Prosecutors are looking into allegations that executives at
Saab, which collapsed in 2011, obstructed proper tax checks over
the years 2010 to 2011.
The period being examined was a turbulent time for the
company, taking in its sale by General Motors and subsequent
emergence of problems that led to its collapse.
Katinka Wall, a spokeswoman at the Swedish Economic Crime
Authority, confirmed that Muller would be summoned as part of
the wider investigation and that he is not being served as a
suspect.
She declined to provide further details.
Swedish prosecutors last week questioned Saab's former Chief
Executive Jan-Ake Jonsson and two other executives as part of
its tax investigation.
