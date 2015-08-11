By Ilze Filks
| AT SEA NEAR RONNEBY, Sweden
AT SEA NEAR RONNEBY, Sweden Aug 11 A wooden
figurehead of a sea monster with ears like a lion and a
crocodile's jaw was carefully lifted from the sea in southern
Sweden on Tuesday by divers bringing up treasures from the wreck
of a 15th-century Danish warship.
The figurehead came from the wreck of the Gribshunden, which
is believed to have sunk in 1495 after it caught fire on its way
from Copenhagen to Kalmar on Sweden's east coast.
Although the hull suffered extensive damage, the remaining
bits make it one of the best preserved wrecks of its kind,
dating from roughly the same period as Christopher Columbus's
flagship, the Santa Maria.
"Last time it looked at the world, Leonardo da Vinci and
Christopher Columbus were still living," Johan Ronnby, professor
of marine archaeology at Sodertorn University, said as the
ferocious-looking figurehead, which was intended to scare the
enemy, was brought to the surface.
"It's a monster. It's a sea monster and we have to discuss
what kind of animal it is. I think it's some kind of fantasy
animal - a dragon with lion ears and crocodile-like mouth,"
Ronnby said.
"I'm amazed, We knew that it should be a fantastic figure,
but it was over our expectations when we saw it now. It's a
fantastic figure, unique in the world."
Researchers are hoping to bring more of the wreck to the
surface in future. They say the hulk is well preserved, because
sea worms do not like the brackish waters of the Baltic Sea.
"The ship comes from a time just when Columbus was sailing
across the ocean and Vasco da Gama also went to India, and this
is the same period and we can learn very much about how the
ships were made, how they were constructed since there are no
ships left from this time," said Marcus Sandekjer, head of the
Blekinge Museum, which is involved in the salvage effort.
"It's unique in the world and I think there are going to be
more excavations around here and we're going to find some more
unique objects. But this ... today is just fantastic."
