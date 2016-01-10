Several people killed as gunmen attack bank in eastern Afghanistan
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Gunmen entered a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least two people and wounding many more, officials said.
STOCKHOLM An airport near Stockholm was evacuated and departing flights suspended for several hours on Sunday after staff found a suspicious powder in a bag that had been checked in for a flight, officials said.
Police later said no explosive traces had been found and Skavsta airport was reopened. The airport, Sweden's fifth largest, mainly handles low-cost airlines.
Skavsta is about 100 km (60 miles) south of Stockholm.
(Reporting by Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honour on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.