STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Swedish police said on Wednesday they were increasing their presence in public locations, including foreign embassies, after security services raised their terrorism threat assessment.

"The police is today increasing its presence at strategic and public places and is assisting the security police, SAPO, in a preliminary investigation into preparations for terror crimes," the police said in a statement on its website.

The threat level in Sweden was raised to four, meaning there is a high probability that "persons have the intent and ability to carry out an attack". (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)