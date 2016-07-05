STOCKHOLM, July 5 The Swedish government will
look into tightening sexual assault laws after a series of
attacks at music festivals over the last week, Prime Minister
Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday.
Swedish television reported the police were investigating 15
allegations of rape and around 40 of sexual assault at two
recent music festivals.
"We are going to look at the laws on sex crimes," Lofven
told Swedish TV.
"In addition, it is also important that we continue to make
sure the police, prosecutors and other authorities get better at
investigating these crimes so that we make sure we actually
convict the perpetrators."
Mattias Grenestam, who is heading the preliminary police
investigation into reported attacks at a festival in Bravalla,
about 140 kilometers south-west of Stockholm, said the suspects
were individuals of different ages acting alone.
"They can not be identified as part of any group," he told
daily Dagens Nyheter.
Police in Karlstad, about 300 kilometres west of Stockholm
and where the other music festival took place, initially
identified those suspected of the sexual attacks as a gang of
seven or eight unaccompanied migrant youths.
However, Karlstad police told Swedish radio that suspects
included both migrant youths and others.
"So it is a bit too early to say what the common denominator
is," Inspector Urban Bengtsson told Swedish radio.
Swedish police could not immediately be reached for comment.
Earlier this year, police launched an investigation into
allegations that officers covered up accusations of sexual
assault by mostly migrant youths at a music festival in
Stockholm last year.
Sweden faces a backlash among many voters after a record
163,000 asylum seekers arrived last year, boosting support for
the far-right Sweden Democrats, which polls show is the third
biggest party.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero, editing by Larry
King)