STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 Former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden has been awarded Sweden's Right
Livelihood Honorary Award, often referred to as the 'Alternative
Nobel Prize', for his work on press freedom, the award's
foundation said on Wednesday.
Snowden is wanted by the United States for leaking extensive
secrets of its electronic surveillance programmes and lives in
Russia where he has a three-year residence permit.
The Right Livelihood Award Foundation said Snowden was given
the prize "for his courage and skill in revealing the
unprecedented extent of state surveillance violating basic
democratic processes and constitutional rights."
He shares the award with Alan Rusbridger, editor-in-chief of
the British newspaper The Guardian, with whom he collaborated to
publish his revelations on the U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA), the foundation said in a statement.
It also said it would fund legal support for Snowden.
Snowden, who fled to Hong Kong and then Moscow last year, is
believed to have taken 1.7 million computerised documents. Those
published so far revealed massive programmes run by the NSA that
gathered information on emails, phone calls and Internet use by
hundreds of millions of Americans.
Snowden was charged last year in the United States with
theft of government property, unauthorised communication of
national defence information and wilful communication of
classified intelligence to an unauthorised person.
The Right Livelihood Award was established in 1980 to honour
and support those "offering practical and exemplary answers to
the most urgent challenges facing us today".
