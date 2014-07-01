(Repeats to additional subscribers)
VISBY (Sweden), July 1 Sweden's Social Democrats
want to raise taxes for banks by 4 billion crowns ($597 million)
annually if they win the September general elections, the
party's economic spokeswoman said.
"In order to finance reforms in child care, we want to raise
the tax on banks by 4 billion annually," Magdalena Andersson
said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"It is as much as the banks earned on the corporate tax cut
in 2013. Tax-wise the banks are now back (with this proposal) on
the same level as January 31, 2012."
On Sunday, Social Democrat party leader Stefan Lofven
proposed a ceiling for the number of children in day care
groups, a reform he said would cost 1.1 billion Swedish crowns
annually.
Sweden holds general elections in September, and the
centre-right government is trailing the Social Democratic-led
opposition badly in the polls. Andersson is front-runner to
become Minister of Finance should the opposition win the
elections.
($1 = 6.7056 Swedish Kronas)
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Writing by Johan Ahlander, editing
by Sven Nordenstam)