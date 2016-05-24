STOCKHOLM May 24 Music streaming service Spotify reported an 80 percent increase in revenues to 1.945 billion euros in 2015 as its user base swelled and it expanded in new markets, a filing showed.

The Stockholm-based company, which provides free on-demand music or ad-free tunes for paying customers, posted an operating loss of 184.5 million euros, compared with 165.1 million in 2014.

The figures for its holding company Spotify Technology S.A. were obtained by Reuters from the Luxembourg company registry on Tuesday.

Spotify, which was created in Stockholm 10 years ago, now boasts of having close to 100 million users in about 60 markets. It has about 30 million paying users, making it the market leader in music streaming.

