STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Sweden has been a key partner
for the United States in spying on Russia, Swedish television
reported on Thursday, citing leaked documents from the U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA).
Swedish television said it had obtained the documents from
Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who brought NSA contractor
Edward Snowden's leaks about mass surveillance by the agency to
world attention.
Greenwald tweeted on Thursday that the close relationship
between the United States and Sweden could not be "overstated"
and that this was the first of many revelations to come.
Earlier this year, Snowden leaked details of a global spying
programme by the NSA, stirring international criticism. The U.S.
has said much of the information was a result of cooperation
with other intelligence services.
Swedish television cited a document dated April 18 saying
Sweden's National Defence Radio Establishment (FRA), which
conducts electronic communications surveillance, had helped in
providing the United States with information on Russia.
"The FRA provided NSA ... a unique collection on
high-priority Russian targets, such as leadership, internal
politics," it quoted the document saying.
Sweden's defence minister said on Thursday that it
cooperates with some other countries but does not say which.
"It is very important to have a defence intelligence
cooperation so that we can keep track of external threats to
Swedish interests," Karin Enstrom told Swedish news agency TT.
"That we cooperate is something very natural. We build our
security in cooperation with other countries and other
organisations."
In a separate document, high level NSA employees were told
to "thank Sweden for its continued work on the Russian target,
and underscore the primary role that FRA plays as a leading
partner to work the Russian target, including Russian leadership
and counterintelligence."
Snowden is in Russia, where he was granted asylum in August
for at least a year.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Mia Shanley; Editing by Ralph
Boulton and Catherine Evans)