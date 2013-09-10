* Risks persist in bank sector, household borrowing

* FSA could introduce compulsory mortgage repayment

* Central bank head says banks will need more capital (Adds government, FSA, central bank comment, background)

By Simon Johnson and Daniel Dickson

STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Sweden's authorities may seek more action from lenders and mortgage borrowers to counter risks to the economy from an outsized banking sector and high levels of household debt, they said on Tuesday.

Sweden has introduced some of the toughest capital regulations for banks in Europe and tightened rules to reduce the risk of a housing market crash, but the government, the central bank and the Financial Supervisory Authority remain concerned.

"The government is of course prepared to take further measures if these various measures don't work in the way we expect," Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said in a parliament hearing with top policymakers on Tuesday.

Banks, whose assets are four times the size of the economy, will need extra capital buffers next year to build up their resistance to future economic and financial shocks.

Although the economy remains weak, the size of the banking sector and the risks in the housing market are likely to mean these buffers will be at the higher end of an expected range of 0-2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets.

"We are going to have a capital top-up which, given the situation here in Sweden, will be more than zero and probably considerably more than zero," Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves said.

Sweden's banks are already required to hold capital equivalent to 10 percent of their risk-weighted assets, rising to 12 percent by 2015. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision requires banks to have a core tier one capital ratio of 7 percent by 2019.

INDEBTED HOUSEHOLDS

Of potentially greater concern are soaring household debts. Household borrowing levels are among the highest in Europe at more than 170 percent of disposable income.

In 2010, Sweden introduced a cap on how much households could borrow in relation to the price of the property they are purchasing, but house prices have kept rising and the pace of growth in lending has picked up again in recent months.

Martin Andersson, General Director of Sweden's FSA, said the authority was looking at possible measures, although tightening the loan-to-value cap from the current 85 percent level was not being considered.

"Amortization is a more natural step," he said, adding that there was no "promise" such a measure would be introduced.

Currently, many Swedes pay only the interest on their mortgages and do not pay off the principal sum.

The government has previously said compulsory mortgage repayment was not the right tool to use to cool household borrowing levels.

On Tuesday, Financial Markets Minister Norman said the measures already taken should be given time have an impact, but nothing should be excluded.

"We need to find a way which doesn't lead to an abrupt change in the market, because that would hit consumption and growth hard," he said.

Sweden's economy shrank unexpectedly in the second quarter and while it has shown signs of strengthening since then, growth this year is expected to be sluggish.

Norman said the decision on whether to introduce compulsory mortgage repayments lay with the FSA. (Additional reporting by Johan Ahlander and Johan Sennero; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)