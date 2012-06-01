STOCKHOLM, June 1 Sweden's top banks are
financially strong and have good resilience to a deterioration
in economic prospects, the country's Riksbank said on Friday in
its twice-yearly financial stability report.
The central bank said the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is
the largest single risk to financial stability in Sweden in the
short term and the major banks - Nordea, Handelsbanken
, Swedbank and SEB - should ensure
they have sufficient capital and liquidity buffers.
"Although the resilience of the major Swedish banks is good
at present, their access to funding could be affected if the
situation in the euro area gets worse," the Riksbank said.
"This is because the major banks largely use wholesale
funding, which has proved to be volatile during periods of
financial stress."
The Riksbank's stress tests however show that the major
banks would be able to cope with much weaker economic
development in the period ahead.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)