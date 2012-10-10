STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Sweden's financial watchdog
said on Wednesday that banks should retain responsibility for
setting Swedish interbank rates, the system for which is under
review by the central bank in the wake of the rigging of its
London equivalent.
Faith in interbank rates across the globe was shaken earlier
this year when Britain's Barclays agreed to pay almost
$500 million to settle allegations that it manipulated the
London Interbank Offered Rate.
The transparency of Stockholm's Interbank Offered Rate
, set by just five banks, has also been
questioned by regulators, leading to a review by the central
bank and the promise of an overhaul by the rate-setting banks.
"It is important that they feel that they have full
responsibility and they have that best if they actually have
ownership of that issue themselves," said Martin Andersson,
director of the Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority.
"I would prefer a development where the banks take that role
and take it seriously, for at the end of the day this is about
their credibility with borrowers and investors."
A report in Britain into setting Libor has recommended that
Libor setting be regulated for the first time and traders found
manipulating the rate be jailed. The British Bankers Association
would also be stripped of its governance and oversight role in
Libor.
The Riksbank's review of Stibor will be finished in the
autumn. There have been no indications of manipulation of the
interbank rate in Sweden, which serves as a reference point for
everything from mortgages to complex derivatives with a value of
around some $6 trillion in financial contracts.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; writing by Simon Johnson; Editing
