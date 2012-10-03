STOCKHOLM Oct 3 The owners of Nordic optician
chain Synsam are launching a sale of the company which could
fetch around 500 million euros, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The people, who are corporate finance advisors, said on
Wednesday that information about the firm will be sent to
potential buyers within days.
They said international private equity firms were likely to
be interested in Synsam, but that local players EQT and Nordic
Capital might also consider bidding for it.
One of the M&A specialists said buyout firms Lion Capital,
Cinven, Advent, Bain, KKR and Blackstone could be interested.
"They are big players with money to spend, an interest in
the region and know the optics business," the person said.
Another adviser said anti-trust issues meant that Britain's
Specsavers and Synoptik, controlled by Dutch investment firm HAL
Trust, were unlikely to be allowed to buy Synsam.
Alipes, an investment firm sponsored by Ikano and Inter IKEA
and one of Synsam's main owners, said it had appointed advisers
to evaluate a sale, but declined to comment further.
Inter IKEA and Ikano are controlled by the Kamprad family,
which also controls IKEA, the world's largest furniture
retailer.
"We can confirm that the owners of Synsam Nordic have
appointed Goldman Sachs and Nordea to evaluate strategic options
for the company, where a sale is one of the options," said
Richard Silen, partner at Alipes.
No decision to sell the company has been taken, he said,
although it will be sold at some stage. "It is too early to
speculate about when and to whom," Silen added.
Goldman Sachs and Nordea declined to comment.
Synsam had sales of close to 3 billion Swedish crowns ($449
million) in the 12 months to June this year, and an EBITDA of
more than 425 milllion crowns, Alipes said.
($1 = 6.6889 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Mia
Shanley; Editing by Catherine Evans)