STOCKHOLM May 8 The Swedish government said on Friday it was launching an investigation into a possible tax increase for financial firms in the Nordic country, home to a vast banking sector relative to the size of the economy.

Politicians across the political spectrum have in recent years been eyeing ways to increase taxation on banks which include regional blue chips such as Nordea, Handelsbanken, Swedbank and SEB.

"A special investigator will come up with a proposal for a tax on the financial sector that reduces the advantages the sector can assume to have since financial services are exempted from value-added tax," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The investigator would also look at how to adapt the rules to fit European Union regulations, since an earlier proposal for tax on the biggest banks alone was assessed to be in breach of the bloc's competition rules. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)