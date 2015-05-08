STOCKHOLM May 8 The Swedish government said on
Friday it was launching an investigation into a possible tax
increase for financial firms in the Nordic country, home to a
vast banking sector relative to the size of the economy.
Politicians across the political spectrum have in recent
years been eyeing ways to increase taxation on banks which
include regional blue chips such as Nordea,
Handelsbanken, Swedbank and SEB.
"A special investigator will come up with a proposal for a
tax on the financial sector that reduces the advantages the
sector can assume to have since financial services are exempted
from value-added tax," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The investigator would also look at how to adapt the rules
to fit European Union regulations, since an earlier proposal for
tax on the biggest banks alone was assessed to be in breach of
the bloc's competition rules.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)