STOCKHOLM Feb 15 Swedish Finance Minister
Anders Borg will propose a number of tax rises in the
government's spring budget to strengthen public finances and
provide more money for education, he said in a radio interview
on Saturday.
The centre-right Alliance, which is lagging in polls ahead
of a general election in September, has cut taxes since it took
power in 2006, but now says fiscal policy needs to be tighter as
the economy recovers after the downturn.
"There is going to be a bit of a firmer grip both on the tax
side and on the expenditure side in order to make room to
finance a bit more investment in education," Borg said.
"It is car tax, it is tax on alcohol, but it could also
affect a number of other taxes."
Borg said the government aimed at raising 1 billion Swedish
crowns ($155 mln) to 1.5 billion Swedish crowns from increased
car tax, making an average Volvo around 200 crowns more
expensive per year to drive.
Taxes on tobacco will also rise.
"I want to be clear in saying these are not the only taxes
(that will be raised)," Borg said.
"In the period ahead and in the spring budget, we are going
to put forward a number of bigger measures, because we believe
that we need to make a number of investments, mainly in
education and those need to financed, crown for crown."
Borg would not say how much the government aimed to raise
through higher taxes or what other taxes could rise.
TOUGH LOVE
He also warned that even after the coming budget the
government would consider further tax hikes.
Tax hikes are usually unpopular with voters and opinion
polls put the four-party Alliance government around 10
percentage points behind the centre-left opposition led by the
Social Democrats.
But the opposition is also planning tax hikes and the
government is betting that having led the country through the
recent economic crisis relatively unscathed, tough love will win
over voters who prize Sweden's recent economic stability.
If it wins the election, Borg said the Alliance would focus
on returning public finances to a surplus and building up
buffers ahead of any future financial crisis.
"We absolutely do not plan to leave the 1 percent surplus
target behind us," Borg said.
"We are going to get there by 2018 and if the economy is
stronger, then we will naturally have a slightly bigger surplus,
and by that build the safety margins we need."
