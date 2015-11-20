STOCKHOLM Swedish police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of planning a terrorist attack after a manhunt that saw security tightened across the country days after the attacks in Paris that killed 129 people.

Security police left the country's terrorist risk assessment level at its highest ever, four on a scale of five, meaning there is a high probability that "persons have the intent and ability to carry out an attack".

On Wednesday, Sweden's Security Police (SAPO) said they had concrete information about a possible attack. Police later named Mutar Muthanna Majid as a suspect.

SAPO spokeswoman Sirpa Franzen said the arrest had taken place without violence.

"We are still very interested in the suspect's activities while in Sweden," she said. She declined to comment on media reports that the suspect had accomplices.

"The investigation is still at a very intense stage," she added.

Dagens Nyheter newspaper and news agency TT reported that the arrest had taken place at a reception centre for asylum seekers in Boliden in the northern Swedish county of Vasterbotten.

"I saw several vehicles from the special armed police unit," the newspaper quoted an unnamed witness as saying.

Sweden's Migration Agency declined to comment.

(Reporting by Alistair Scrutton and Simon Johnson; editing by Andrew Roche)