STOCKHOLM, April 15 Some of the people dialling
"The Swedish Number" just got a surprise. The call was answered
by somebody who said, "Hello, this is Sweden. I'm the Swedish
prime minister, Stefan Lofven."
Wait, what?
"The Swedish Number" is a promotion launched earlier this
month by the Swedish Tourist Association. It connects to any one
of several thousand people in Sweden who volunteered to answer
their phones whenever somebody, somewhere was seized by the
desire to talk to a random Swede.
Ostensibly, the stunt celebrates Sweden's becoming the first
country to abolish censorship, 250 years ago. If you're
wondering how the two things link up, callers are encouraged to
"talk about anything". No censorship, get it?
Nobody mentioned who they might be talking to, though. They
were a little shocked when they found out Lofven was on the
line.
"What? Are you serious?" one caller said in a video showing
Lofven answering the calls. "Wait. How do I know you're really
the Swedish prime minister?" said another.
Since its launch, thousands of people have called Sweden,
according to the association's website, dialling in from the
United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, Netherlands, China,
Australia and Russia, among others.
"We want to spark people's curiosity about Sweden - our
culture, nature and mind set," the association says on "The
Swedish Number" website. "To help us do this, we have the people
of Sweden."
The calls on average last just under three minutes.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing By Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Larry King)