BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-Q
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Swedish poet Tomas Transtromer, winner of the Nobel prize for literature, has died, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported on Friday, citing a member of the Swedish Academy.
Transtromer won the prestigious award in 2011, pleasing many in the prize's homeland which had not celebrated a winner since Eyvind Johnson and Harry Martinson took home the prize in 1974.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johan Sennero)
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.