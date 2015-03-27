(Adds quote, background, detail)
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Swedish poet Tomas
Transtromer, a winner of the Nobel prize for literature, has
died of a stroke at the age of 83, members of the Swedish
Academy that confers the award said on Friday.
Transtromer was known for a relatively spare canon of
surreal and lyrical poetry. His 2011 Nobel victory pleased many
in the prize's homeland, which had not celebrated a winner since
1974.
"Yes, it is true. I have spoken with his wife. I'm pretty
shaken," Academy member Kjell Espmark, a friend of the poet for
60 years, told Reuters. Another member, Per Wastberg, said
Transtromer had died in a Stockholm hospital late on Thursday.
An earlier stroke, in 1990, had left him partly paralysed
and made it hard for him to speak. He had been a perennial
favourite with bookmakers for years before he won the Nobel, for
which he had been nominated every year since 1993.
The Swedish Academy said in its citation it had awarded him
the prize "because, through his condensed, translucent images,
he gives us fresh access to reality".
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam, additional
