STOCKHOLM Dec 12 The Swedish central bank said on Monday it would not participate in the exchanges of government bonds carried out by the Swedish National Debt Office in late January 2017.

The Riksbank, which is buying 245 billion Swedish crowns ($26.65 billion) of government bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme, said it does not purchase securities directly from the Swedish National Debt Office.

It said it does not intend to participate in the Swedish National Debt Office's exchanges either.

($1 = 9.1936 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)