STOCKHOLM, April 18 Swedish carmaker Volvo is set to report a big operating loss in China for 2012 as thin sales and a costly new factory weighed on results, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

Volvo Car Corp., wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. since 2010, is set to report a loss of between 2 billion ($308 million) to 4 billion Swedish crowns ($615 million) in China, the paper reported.

A Volvo spokesman said the firm would not make a loss in China but declined to say whether he was referring to operating results or another measure of earnings.

The report said high costs for a new plant in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, nearly complete, plus expenses related to building up a network of Chinese dealers and weak overall sales in the country were to blame.

Volvo suffered an 11 percent fall in sales in China last year, while it has been investing heavily to establish its first local production in the world's biggest auto market.

The struggling Swedish brand has also cut jobs and costs as European sales have taken a hit due to the region's debt crisis.

Volvo earnings before interest and tax slumped to 239 million crowns ($35.6 million) in the first half of 2012 from a year-earlier 1.53 billion. At net level, the group made a loss of 254 million crowns.

It is due to publish full-year 2012 results on May 3.

