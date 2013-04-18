(Adds Volvo comment)
STOCKHOLM, April 18 Swedish carmaker Volvo is
set to report a big operating loss in China for 2012 as thin
sales and a costly new factory weighed on results, Swedish daily
Svenska Dagbladet reported on Thursday, quoting sources.
Volvo Car Corp., wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co. since 2010, is set to report a loss
of between 2 billion ($308 million) to 4 billion Swedish crowns
($615 million) in China, the paper reported.
A Volvo spokesman said the firm would not make a loss in
China but declined to say whether he was referring to operating
results or another measure of earnings.
The report said high costs for a new plant in the
southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, nearly complete, plus
expenses related to building up a network of Chinese dealers and
weak overall sales in the country were to blame.
Volvo suffered an 11 percent fall in sales in China last
year, while it has been investing heavily to establish its first
local production in the world's biggest auto market.
The struggling Swedish brand has also cut jobs and costs as
European sales have taken a hit due to the region's debt crisis.
Volvo earnings before interest and tax slumped to 239
million crowns ($35.6 million) in the first half of 2012 from a
year-earlier 1.53 billion. At net level, the group made a loss
of 254 million crowns.
It is due to publish full-year 2012 results on May 3.
($1 = 6.5000 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Erica Billingham)