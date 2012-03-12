STOCKHOLM Surging support for Sweden's Social Democrats under a new leader has helped opposition parties overtake the centre-right minority government in popularity, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

The poll was a warning to Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt as he nears the mid-way point in his second term in September and seeks momentum for an unprecedented third term in an election due in 2014.

The Social Democrats, Green and Left parties would garner 47.3 percent of the vote if an election were held now against 46.6 percent for the ruling Moderates, Christian Democrats, Centre and Liberal parties, the YouGov poll showed.

YouGov has only been polling since October 2011 and the opposition has never been ahead in that time. New Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven, a former union official who took the leadership post in January, is given much of the credit.

"The party can show voters it has its house in order again, that they have returned to stability and that they are no longer a party that is characterized by internal divisions," Said Ulf Bjereld, Gothenburg University professor of political science.

The previous leader quit after blunders.

A poll-of-polls by researchers Novus shows the opposition was last ahead in June 2011. But with two years to go to an election, the government has time to recover.

"The Social Democrats had strong support two years before the previous election, much higher than they have, in fact, today and they lost that election, anyway," said Stina Morian, chief analyst at YouGov Opinion.

"They shouldn't be too confident until we get a bit closer to the vote." In the 2010 election, the centre-left opposition won 43.6 percent of the vote to the government's 49.3 percent.

The Social Democrats, who governed Sweden for most of the 20th century, have seen their support surge, according to the YouGov poll, to 29.6 percent from 21.9 percent the month before.

Reinfeldt is still seen by voters as the best leader, even though his government has been beset by problems, including policy defeats in parliament and a scandal over Sweden's proposed involvement in a Saudi weapons factory.

Reinfeldt has also had personal worries, announcing last week that he was splitting from his wife.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Toby Chopra)