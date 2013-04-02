STOCKHOLM, April 2 Sweden's industrial employers
organisation said on Tuesday it had struck a deal with unions
that will boost compensation for blue and white collar employees
by 6.8 percent over three years.
The agreement, which is traditionally seen as the benchmark
for other wage deals across the Nordic country's economy, covers
300,000 employees in the industrial sector, employers
association Teknikforetagen said in a statement.
"The deal offers a stable planning horizon for Sweden's key
export industry," Teknikforetagen head Ake Svensson said.
The rise in compensation under the deal, which runs until
March 2016, also included funds allotted for pension payments.
It would also incorporate more flexibility in terms of working
hours and simpler rules on overtime, Teknikforetagen said.
Swedbank analyst Knut Hallberg said the wage deal was
roughly in line with market expectations and that its longer
duration - three years compared to the previous 14-month
agreement - provided stability.
"If you look for a drawback, it is perhaps that it is
somewhat high considering the strength of the Swedish crown. The
industry will continue to have tough conditions ahead," he said.
"From a monetary policy perspective, I do not think it will
mean anything in the short term, but it could mean a flatter
rate path further ahead, since this translates into lower cost
and price pressures in 2015."
Sweden, home to manufacturers such as truck maker Volvo
and telecom gear maker Ericsson, saw
industrial output slump at the end of last year as the euro zone
downturn weighed, underpinning demands from employers for a
long-term agreement of limited wage rises.
"The international competition is tough and wage costs in
Sweden are much higher than in important rival countries,"
Svensson said. "In addition, the strong Swedish crown is
unfavourable for production in Sweden which means the situation
remains difficult for our industry."
However, recent months have seen tentative signs of
improvement for the industrial sector with sentiment among
purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector rising to its
highest level last months since June 2011.
Industrial union IF Metall chairman Anders Ferbe said the
wage deal struck provided scope for increases in real income for
its members by offering the stability of a long-term deal.
