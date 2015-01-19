STOCKHOLM Jan 19 Peter Wallenberg, the elder
statesman of Sweden's business dynasty, died on Monday, the
family investment foundation said.
The Wallenbergs have dominated Swedish corporate life for
decades, building up an empire that began life in the mid-1850s
when Andre Oscar Wallenberg founded Stockholm's Enskilda Bank,
now SEB.
The family owns major stakes in Ericsson, Atlas
Copco, Electrolux and other blue-chip
Swedish companies.
Peter Wallenberg, who was 88, had been chairman of the
family's listed investment vehicle Investor from 1982
to 1997. More recently he had stepped back from day-to-day
business activities.
"It is with deep regret that the Board of Directors of the
Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation announce that its Honorary
Chairman ... Peter Wallenberg has passed away peacefully at his
home on Monday," the Knut and Wallenberg Foundation said on
Monday. The foundation has around 82 billion Swedish crowns
($10.10 billion) in assets.
He was born in 1926 but did not take over the family empire
until 1982 following his older brother Marc's suicide in 1971
and his father's death in 1982.
He oversaw a consolidation of family holdings, selling
stakes in companies such as car maker Saab and engineering group
Alfa Laval and taking closer control over core
businesses.
Under his chairmanship, Investor also broadened its focus,
which lead to the mergers of some of its major Swedish
investments and the creation of power engineering group ABB
, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and
forestry products maker Stora Enso.
Investor looked beyond the family to replace Wallenberg in
1997, appointing Percy Barnevik who had been chief executive of
ABB. The Wallenberg business empire is now largely run by
Peter's son Jacob Wallenberg and his cousin Marcus Wallenberg.
Peter Wallenberg spent the last few years in retirement at
the family estate outside Stockholm.
($1 = 8.1178 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Sennero. Editing by Jane Merriman)