STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Jacob Wallenberg, the
58-year-old head of one of Europe's most enduring family
dynasties, is trying to work out how the empire controlling much
of Sweden's economy could look with a woman or someone without
the family name at the helm.
Roughly 30 members of the sixth generation, aged between 15
and 30, are contenders to see if they could one day run
Wallenberg's Investor holding company and several foundations
with major stakes in Electrolux, Atlas Copco and Ericsson.
There are no clear favourites and the job could also go to
an outsider, but whoever is picked to lead an empire so famous a
popular beef dish takes the family name, will have to decide if
it should invest in new and faster growth companies beyond its
financial and industrial roots.
In egalitarian Sweden, the family is seen as a model of how
to expand a company through generations without squabbles and
the appointment will be made according to experience rather than
assertions of birthright.
Wallenberg, who has not indicated he plans to step down,
organises seminars for some young family members at an old
estate.
"They have to get the experience, and then we'll see what
happens. And the sixth generation is in the middle of that right
now," said Jacob Wallenberg, sitting in his wood-paneled office
five minutes walk from Stockholm's Royal Palace.
The empire began in 1856 when Andre Oscar Wallenberg founded
Stockholms Enskilda Bank, now part of SEB. The family's fame
and influence grew with the company, helped by the construction
of a wealthy Stockholm suburb and one scion who became a hero
for saving Jews in Hungary in World War II.
While many family empires implode in feuds or have the
assets split by an ever growing number of descendents, the
Wallenbergs have so far avoided this.
They began channelling their wealth into non-profit
foundations in 1917, which control over 50 percent of voting
rights in Investor and other assets in an empire that is today
largely run by Jacob and his cousin Marcus.
"The Wallenbergs separated the money from the power," said
Gunnar Wetterberg, author of "Wallenberg - A family empire".
"The harmony that appears to exist today between the cousins
is not at all a foregone conclusion."
The Wallenbergs are wealthy but not among the top 100
richest Swedes listed by magazine Veckans Affarer. Jacob
Wallenberg earned some $320,000 last year in salaries from his
chairmanship of Investor, according to the firm's annual report.
"It sort of boils down to that we are not personally owners
of this. We cannot run into the squabble part," Wallenberg said.
"I have to go to a job and earn my living, like everyone else."
He gradually took over from his grandfather. He had worked
at SEB after spending several years in the navy and getting an
MBA in the United States.
History has made the family wary of the pressures of the
job. Jacob's uncle, Marc Wallenberg, slated to assume the helm
of the empire, committed suicide in 1971, shocking Sweden.
His daughter, Caroline Ankarcrona, made headlines when she
became the first female family member to sit on the board of the
Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation and Jacob Wallenberg said
he would like to see more women coming through.
NEW STRATEGY
Under Jacob and Marcus Wallenberg as well as CEO Borje
Ekholm - a family outsider - Investor has moved into unlisted
companies from medical services to schools. Unlisted firms have
jumped to nearly a quarter of Investor's holdings.
Still with most holdings in a comfort zone of listed blue
chips, some investors would like a more aggressive strategy. It
is something the Wallenberg's largely fend off, with a priority
on long term planning rather than quarterly deadlines.
Others say Investor has moved too slowly. It entered
healthcare and champions R&D spending, but it shunned high
growth consumer technology, in contrast to family-run Kinnevik.
"I think he (Jacob) is a bit risk averse," said an executive
who has worked with Wallenberg for more than a decade.
Some point to rival Swedish holding company Kinnevik and its
bold bets on fast-growing online ventures such as Zalando, but
for all that Investor shares are up 129 percent over the past
three years versus an 82 percent gain in Kinnevik.
"Over time I wouldn't be surprised if you saw one or two
more unlisted companies," said Wallenberg. "But is it something
where you see quick moves, significant moves? No. "We're working
on buying to hold rather than buying to sell."
Business relationships fostered over more than a century
often give even existing holdings an edge when deals are struck
in sectors familiar to the Wallenbergs, such as in Electrolux'
$3.3 billion buy of General Electric's appliances business.
"I think when it comes to the long-term relationship between
GE and Electrolux, it went through the Wallenbergs," said
Electrolux chairman Ronnie Leten.
"When it comes to the CEOs of these big international
companies, the Wallenbergs know these people."
